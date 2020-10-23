88 ABW Virtual Focus Week furthers professional development

· Business Etiquette

· Daily Stress Balance and Work-Life Survival Guide

· Dynamic Team Building

· Managing Learning Styles

· Delivering Effective Feedback

· Conducting Effective Meetings

· Active Listening

· Development Plan

· Time Management: Concepts and Application

· Civilian Force Development Opportunities

· ETMS Familiarization and SF182 Updates for TFPs

· Coaching and Mentoring

· Delegating Successfully

Organizations are using Teams and CVR Teams to conduct business. In order to connect with these opportunities, setting up an account is important.

For more info, contact 88FSS.FSDED.Hrworkflow@us.af.mil or your unit training focal point and training manager. For CVR issues, contact your unit IT specialist.

AFLCMC Focus Week set for Oct. 26-30

Registration is now open for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Focus Week Oct. 26-30. All courses will have a distance-learning option and should be open to the workforce regardless of their duty location. As individuals register, it is asked that attention be given to course requirements, as some of the courses are new to the virtual-learning environment and may be offered in a variety of platforms (teleconference, Defense Collaboration Services, CVR Teams, etc.).

Registration for all AFLCMC courses is available on the Acquisition Now Continuous Learning website: https://acqnow.atrrs.army.mil.

AFLCMC personnel are encouraged to keep their skills up-to-date and earn continuous learning points.

For questions or concerns, contact Jason Sibrel, AFLCMC/DPD, at Jason.Sibrel@us.af.mil.