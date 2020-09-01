88th Air Base Wing announces holiday hours of operation

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have the following hours of operation (if not listed, consider them closed) on Air Force Materiel Command Family Day Sept. 4 and in observance of Labor Day, Sept. 7:
Gates
1A (Fairborn Gate)
Sept. 4 Open 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
1B
Sept. 4 Closed
Sept. 7 Closed
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
Sept. 4 Open 24/7
Sept. 7 Open 24/7
19B (National Road)
Sept. 4 Open 24/7
Sept. 7 Open 24/7
22B
Sept. 4 Closed
Sept. 7 Closed
26A (Route 235/Commercial Delivery)
Sept. 4 Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Pass and Registration
Sept. 4 Closed
Sept. 7 Closed
88th Mission Support Group
Education and Training Office
Sept. 4 Open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
FamCamp Office
Sept. 4 Open noon to 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Family Child Care Office
Sept. 4 Open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Honor Guard, 937-257-6314
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inns)
Sept. 4 Open 24/7
Sept. 7 Open 24/7
Mortuary Affairs, 937-503-6084
Sept. 4 On call
Sept. 7 On call
New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC, Wright Care CDC
Sept. 4 Open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Outdoor Recreation
Sept. 4 Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Prairie Trace Golf Course
Sept. 4: Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Prairies Pool
Sept. 4: Open noon to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., by appointment
Sept. 7: Open noon to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., by appointment
Prairies Youth Center
Sept. 4 Open noon to 8 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Recycling Center
Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Twin Base Golf Course
Sept. 4 Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
88 ABW Civil Engineer Directorate
24-hour Service Call: 937-257-3131
Civil Engineer
Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Civil Engineer Customer Support
Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Emergency support only
Wright-Patterson Medical Center
Emergency Services, Inpatient Units (all other services closed)
Sept. 4 Open 24/7
Sept. 7 Open 24/7
Restaurants
Java Street Café, Bldg. 822
Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Sphinx Café
Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Other Units
Cyber Operations Center
Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
D’Azzo Library, Area B
Sept. 4 Library closed, personnel teleworking
Sept. 7 Closed
Equal Opportunity
Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to noon
Sept. 7 Closed
Inspector General, 88 ABW
Sept. 4 Office closed, personnel teleworking
Sept. 7 Office closed, personnel teleworking
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Sept. 4 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Official Mail Center
Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
VA/DoD Transition Center, Bldg. 830, Room BP-20, call 937-267-6511 ext. 5805
Sept. 4 Closed
Sept. 7 Closed
Kittyhawk Center
Burger King
Sept. 4 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Charley’s
Sept. 4 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Class VI
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Commissary
Sept. 4 Open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Consolidated Hobby Complex – Arts & Crafts
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Consolidated Hobby Complex – Auto Hobby Shop
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Barbershop
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Beauty Shop
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Flight Kitchen
Sept. 4 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GNC
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Jarvis Fitness Center
Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., military only
Sept. 7 Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., military only
Kiosks, Main Exchange
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Kittyhawk Express
Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange/Gun Counter
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Main Exchange/Home & Garden
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Military Flags and More
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Optical Shop
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
Sept. 4 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m.
Precision Auto Tune
Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
Starbuck’s
Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wireless Advocates
Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 Closed
‘Throttle Back’ for AFMC Family Day and Labor Day
Personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are encouraged to unplug or turn off devices that won’t be used over the holiday or connect them to a device that shuts off power automatically. Team Wright-Patt’s cooperation has the potential to save thousands of dollars and though simple, is a particularly meaningful way to help out during this time of budget concerns. Even devices that have a power-save function should be unplugged, as the device may be older and not save as much as new devices’ functions would.
Equipment that may be unplugged include coffee pots, message monitors, printers/scanners, authorized space heaters, radios, desk lamps/task lighting, shredders, fax machines, microwave ovens, monitors/speakers and projectors. Items that should remain plugged in include computers – CPUs, laptops, servers, network switches, etc. Participating in this initiative will return valuable savings to critical base missions.