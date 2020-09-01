88th Air Base Wing announces holiday hours of operation

1B

Sept. 4 Closed

Sept. 7 Closed

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

Sept. 4 Open 24/7

Sept. 7 Open 24/7

19B (National Road)

Sept. 4 Open 24/7

Sept. 7 Open 24/7

22B

Sept. 4 Closed

Sept. 7 Closed

26A (Route 235/Commercial Delivery)

Sept. 4 Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Pass and Registration

Sept. 4 Closed

Sept. 7 Closed

88th Mission Support Group

Education and Training Office

Sept. 4 Open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

FamCamp Office

Sept. 4 Open noon to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Family Child Care Office

Sept. 4 Open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Honor Guard, 937-257-6314

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 7 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inns)

Sept. 4 Open 24/7

Sept. 7 Open 24/7

Mortuary Affairs, 937-503-6084

Sept. 4 On call

Sept. 7 On call

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC, Wright Care CDC

Sept. 4 Open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Outdoor Recreation

Sept. 4 Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

Sept. 4: Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prairies Pool

Sept. 4: Open noon to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., by appointment

Sept. 7: Open noon to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., by appointment

Prairies Youth Center

Sept. 4 Open noon to 8 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Recycling Center

Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Twin Base Golf Course

Sept. 4 Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

88 ABW Civil Engineer Directorate

24-hour Service Call: 937-257-3131

Civil Engineer

Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Civil Engineer Customer Support

Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Emergency support only

Wright-Patterson Medical Center

Emergency Services, Inpatient Units (all other services closed)

Sept. 4 Open 24/7

Sept. 7 Open 24/7

Restaurants

Java Street Café, Bldg. 822

Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Sphinx Café

Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Other Units

Cyber Operations Center

Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

D’Azzo Library, Area B

Sept. 4 Library closed, personnel teleworking

Sept. 7 Closed

Equal Opportunity

Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to noon

Sept. 7 Closed

Inspector General, 88 ABW

Sept. 4 Office closed, personnel teleworking

Sept. 7 Office closed, personnel teleworking

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Sept. 4 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Official Mail Center

Sept. 4 Open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

VA/DoD Transition Center, Bldg. 830, Room BP-20, call 937-267-6511 ext. 5805

Sept. 4 Closed

Sept. 7 Closed

Kittyhawk Center

Burger King

Sept. 4 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Charley’s

Sept. 4 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Class VI

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Commissary

Sept. 4 Open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex – Arts & Crafts

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Consolidated Hobby Complex – Auto Hobby Shop

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Barbershop

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Beauty Shop

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Flight Kitchen

Sept. 4 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GNC

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., military only

Sept. 7 Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., military only

Kiosks, Main Exchange

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Kittyhawk Express

Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange/Gun Counter

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Main Exchange/Home & Garden

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Military Flags and More

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Optical Shop

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Sept. 4 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

Starbuck’s

Sept. 4 Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wireless Advocates

Sept. 4 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 Closed

‘Throttle Back’ for AFMC Family Day and Labor Day

Personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are encouraged to unplug or turn off devices that won’t be used over the holiday or connect them to a device that shuts off power automatically. Team Wright-Patt’s cooperation has the potential to save thousands of dollars and though simple, is a particularly meaningful way to help out during this time of budget concerns. Even devices that have a power-save function should be unplugged, as the device may be older and not save as much as new devices’ functions would.

Equipment that may be unplugged include coffee pots, message monitors, printers/scanners, authorized space heaters, radios, desk lamps/task lighting, shredders, fax machines, microwave ovens, monitors/speakers and projectors. Items that should remain plugged in include computers – CPUs, laptops, servers, network switches, etc. Participating in this initiative will return valuable savings to critical base missions.