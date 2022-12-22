9 people killed in area crashes; ‘It doesn’t matter where you’re going if you don’t get there.’

On Tuesday, a 32-year-old Dayton man was killed in a crash on I-70, and one person was killed and eight more injured in a pile-up that closed all of Interstate 75 near state Route 122.

Wednesday morning, a crash on Interstate 75 South in Vandalia near East National Road killed one person, and a second crash in Clark County has killed at least one person, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At the scene of Wednesday’s crash in Vandalia, a trooper with the State Highway Patrol said that a lot of these deaths are related to distracted driving, and urged motorists to pay attention to the road this holiday season.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re going, if you don’t get there,” said Sgt. Chris Colbert, who serves with the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Dayton post. “A large number of these crashes while there’s an underlying traffic violation, all came down to the fact that people are not paying attention.”

Focusing on the road becomes even more critical as winter weather rolls in, Colbert said. The Miami Valley is under a Winter Storm Watch from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday for Champaign, Darke and Miami counties, according to the National Weather Service. Blowing snow, wind, and wind chills as cold as -30 degrees are possible.

“Whether we get a lot of snow or not is going to be irrelevant,” Colbert said. “People are going to be traveling for the holidays. Again, you have got to factor in that extra time.”

“If you’re going to somebody’s Christmas party, or you’re going to see your family, and you’re an hour late, no one’s going to care. If you don’t show up at all, that’s an entirely different situation,” he said.

So far in 2022, 1,235 Ohioans have been killed in traffic accidents, compared to 1,329 total fatalities last year.