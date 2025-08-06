90-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Trotwood

A 90-year-old man died following a head-on crash in Trotwood Monday afternoon.
Kenneth Ullery was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Trotwood police are continuing to investigate.
At 5:36 p.m., police were called to a crash on North Union Road near East Westbrook Road.
Ullery was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala north and a witness reported the car went left of center into the opposite lane of travel, according to a crash report.
The Impala hit a 2010 Chevrolet Impala head-on.
The driver of the second car was not injured, according to the crash report.
The cause of the crash has not been determined, police said.
In Other News
About the Author