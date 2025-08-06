90-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Trotwood

Trotwood police are continuing to investigate.

At 5:36 p.m., police were called to a crash on North Union Road near East Westbrook Road.

Ullery was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala north and a witness reported the car went left of center into the opposite lane of travel, according to a crash report.

The Impala hit a 2010 Chevrolet Impala head-on.

The driver of the second car was not injured, according to the crash report.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, police said.