911 callers say man threatened group on Sugarcreek Twp. golf course

A Sugarcreek Twp. man was taken into custody by police Monday for threatening golfers behind his Sugarcreek Twp. home, Sugarcreek Twp. police said.
John Stafford, 63, the owner of Stafford Jewelers, was taken into custody by Sugarcreek Twp. police at his home on Indian Wells Trail, which sits along the fifth hole at Sugar Valley Golf Club, according to police and Greene County property records.
Police were dispatched to Stafford’s home around 4:30 p.m. after several 911 calls were made about the incident.
“A guy pulled a gun on us,” the 911 caller said in a call obtained by the Dayton Daily News through the Greene County dispatch center. “He came across the course with his dog, threatened us … We’re playing golf and he pulled a pistol on us. He’s threatening everybody.”
The 911 caller said Stafford came out onto the golf course claiming everyone was on his property. The caller stated he and others were on the fairway and not on his personal property.
Someone in the 911 call can be heard yelling at Stafford in the background of the call and a dog can be heard barking. The caller asks who Stafford is and he identified himself. The caller said they wanted to press charges.
Another person called 911 about the incident saying Stafford was verbally attacking golfers during a charity event. The golf course was scheduled to hold the Denver Smith Memorial Golf Outing held by the Dayton Homebuilders Association on Monday.
No charges have been filed and the Sugarcreek Twp. police said they are still investigating the complaint.