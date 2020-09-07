9/11 remembrance events include walk, speakers, stair climb

Please make sure appropriate signage is posted, if necessary, for office closures and emergency contact. For contractor employees, the government cannot authorize alternate duty locations. Contractor employees must adhere to their respective contract requirements.

To register for the walk, go to https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/88319/remembranceclassic/SitePages/Home.aspx. If individuals are unable to sign up for the event, they should contact the point of contact, Senior Airman Mark DeBats at mark.debats@us.af.mil.

At the conclusion of the run, there will be three guest speakers who will give their perspectives on how the world and their experiences have been shaped by the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, followed by a question-and-answer discussion panel.

Guest speakers WPAFB Fire Chief Jacob King, Assistant Dayton Fire Chief Thomas Rice and Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Director Brig. Gen. Brian Bruckbauer will be live from 4 to 5 p.m. through a live virtual event on Microsoft Teams. Questions can be sent in advance to wpafb.cgoc@us.af.mil. A link to the meeting will be sent via email to the entire Wright-Patterson community.

The last event, a stair climbing challenge, can be done independently. It is meant to pay tribute to the firefighters who responded bravely by climbing the entirety of the World Trade Centers, 110 flights, to save the people trapped inside. The weight of the gear they carried on them that day weighed between 50 to 70 pounds.

Participants are asked to track how many flights of stairs they climb up until Sept. 9 at midnight. At the finish of the event, results will be complied to see how many flights were climbed collectively as an installation as well as individual and directorate totals. Participants are asked to take photos and videos of themselves or colleagues climbing stairs, with or without weights.

Photos and videos must be submitted to wpafb.cgoc@us.af.mil by Sept. 10, and submissions must include name and organization.