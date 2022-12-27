Moraine man, 94, beaten, bound in Christmas home invasion: family offers $5K reward

Officers from the Moraine Police Division found the home in the 3500 block of Clearview Road in Moraine ransacked and the widower Wayman “Pete” Donegia bloody and beaten to the point he was unable to call for help when they responded to check on him around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release.

Donegia also was robbed of his possessions during the incident, which is believed to have occurred sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, police said.