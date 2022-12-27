Moraine man, 94, beaten, bound in Christmas home invasion: family offers $5K reward

The family of a 94-year-old Moraine man who was beaten, bound and robbed during a Christmas home invasion is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.
Officers from the Moraine Police Division found the home in the 3500 block of Clearview Road in Moraine ransacked and the widower Wayman “Pete” Donegia bloody and beaten to the point he was unable to call for help when they responded to check on him around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release.
Donegia also was robbed of his possessions during the incident, which is believed to have occurred sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, police said.
A family member called police after Donegia said his house was broken into. Moraine Fire Division paramedics took him to a local hospital for emergency treatment.
A preliminary investigation determined that at least two unknown suspects are involved who used at least one vehicle.
Police are urging anyone who might have information about the crime to call 937-535-1166.
The victim’s family has offered a $5,000 cash reward to anyone for information that leads to the arrest the suspects.
