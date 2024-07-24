A chance to see the new locally designed Huffy ‘Green Machine’ is Saturday

It will make its first public appearance at the Huffy booth this weekend at the “Downhill Big Wheel Race for Adults,” in the Pendleton neighborhood of Cincinnati Saturday, Huffy said.

“This redesigned and electrified version of the brand’s iconic Green Machine combines nostalgia with 36 volts of battery power, making each moment an unforgettable adventure,” Huff said in a release. “For riders sitting in the redesigned cockpit, each heart-pounding turn, spin and drift, offers adrenaline-pumping thrills and electrifying fun.”

The first race starts at 2 p.m. July 27 in the heart of the Cincy Pendleton neighborhood. The best landmark to use to find the race is the Lucius Q restaurant, 1131 Broadway, Cincinnati. Listen for music and look for bales of hay.

Huffy’s history in Dayton runs deep. The Davis Sewing Machine Co., Huffy’s predecessor, moved from New York to Dayton in 1892 before the manufacturer found its stride as a bicycle maker in the 1930s.

Decades of innovation followed as the company became a household name in America, dabbling in sports goods and other product lines, like lawnmowers and even gas station equipment.

But the industry and the company were shaken in the 1990s when imports of mass-market bicycles from China began in earnest. In 1998, Huffy closed its Celina, Ohio production plant (a plant now occupied by Crown Equipment Corp.).

In recent years, Huffy has more than doubled its market share and tended to its bottom line.