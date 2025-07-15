Man accused of running Dayton chop shop pleads guilty in multi-state car theft ring

Lee is facing up to 15 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29.

He’s one of seven people accused of participating in a car theft ring in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Other defendants include Courage Wolugboms, Jamarkiss K. Weaver, Quintin Clemons Jr., Deareion Jamar Clay, Andrew J. Placke Jr. and Stephen Dallas Wilhite.

Weaver submitted a guilty to plea to one count of knowing possession of a stolen vehicle earlier this month, according to federal court records. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16.

The scheme reportedly took place from November 2023 through October 2024.

Lee is accused of operating a garage in Dayton and receiving dozens of stolen vehicles.

In May 2024 alone, his Dayton chop shop housed more than half a million dollars in stolen cars and vehicle parts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Ohio.

He reportedly disassembled stolen vehicles and removed parts for resale or to be used in other vehicles.

“As part of this process, defendant Lee trained defendants Weaver, Clemons and Clay how to use certain electronic devices to start vehicles without a key,” an indictment read.

Weaver, Clemons and Clay would reportedly steal vehicles and then present them to Lee or Wolugboms for payment.

If they didn’t want the vehicles, the others would either find another buy or drive the vehicles until they crashed or were found by law enforcement, according to court records.

Lee reportedly occasionally stole vehicles himself or worked with others to steal vehicles.

During one incident Lee and others went to an auto lot in Indiana and stole a Dodge Viper, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger with a collective value of more than $200,000, according to court records.

Law enforcement found Lee and others with the stolen vehicles in Alabama where Lee was planning to create a new garage, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The vehicles were returned to the Indiana dealership.

Lee and other defendants reportedly put a tracking device on one of the vehicles and tracked it.

Lee went back to Indiana and attempted to steal the vehicle again, but was apprehended by law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.