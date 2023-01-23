A Crawford Hoying agency will set up a new downtown Dayton office

One of the developers behind downtown Dayton’s Water Street District is setting up a permanent home here.
Address, a Crawford Hoying residential sales agency, headquartered in Dublin, is expanding to 418 E. First St., the company said Monday.
That’s within the Water Street District, the mixed-use neighborhood built by Crawford Hoying with Dayton’s Woodard Development near RiverScape Metropark and Day Air Ballpark.
“We are very excited to expand our residential brand, Address, into the Dayton market,” Tom Goecke, principal broker of Address, said in an announcement. “We are building off the foundation already put in place by our parent company and developer, Crawford Hoying.”
Address, formally known as Crawford Hoying Real Estate, was created to further Crawford Hoying’s reach and offer the same brokerage services as its Columbus-area parent business.
“We are strongly committed to the city of Dayton and look forward to offering these residential services to the local community,” said Brent Crawford, principal and founder of Crawford Hoying.
Erik Wood will head up the new Dayton office. Wood also serves as assistant vice president of property management for Crawford Hoying, overseeing large-scale residential and commercial portfolio properties in Cincinnati and Dayton, including Dayton’s Water Street District and Current at The Banks.
Water Street District is home to more than 700 residents in three communities (Centerfield Flats, Water Street District and Delco Lofts) with two more set to open soon, The Sutton and Monument.
“Through the development of new residential and mixed-use spaces, Crawford Hoying is committed to the continued transformation of downtown Dayton,” the company said.
About the Author