A Crawford Hoying agency will set up a new downtown Dayton office

“We are strongly committed to the city of Dayton and look forward to offering these residential services to the local community,” said Brent Crawford, principal and founder of Crawford Hoying.

Erik Wood will head up the new Dayton office. Wood also serves as assistant vice president of property management for Crawford Hoying, overseeing large-scale residential and commercial portfolio properties in Cincinnati and Dayton, including Dayton’s Water Street District and Current at The Banks.

Water Street District is home to more than 700 residents in three communities (Centerfield Flats, Water Street District and Delco Lofts) with two more set to open soon, The Sutton and Monument.

“Through the development of new residential and mixed-use spaces, Crawford Hoying is committed to the continued transformation of downtown Dayton,” the company said.