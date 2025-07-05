Sterling Community Health to open clinic and pharmacy this month in Miami Twp.

The new business also will allow walk-ins with no appointments, the transfer of prescriptions, consulting with pharmacists at no cost and receiving vaccinations on-site.

Sterling Community Health is the work of Dr. Veronica Asomani-Amoah and Dr. Kofi Amoah, who launched their first location at Tri-County Mall in April 2020 during the pandemic.

“We were one of the first to start a walk-in clinic/no appointment clinic,” said Asomani-Amoah. “We partnered and continue to partner with the Ohio Medicaid Managed Care plans, schools, churches, companies, restaurants and even movie production teams to serve our communities around the state of Ohio.”

Sterling Community Health’s first standalone location opened in Springdale in June 2023, evolving over the past two years, she said.

“We have become a complete vaccination clinic,” Asomani-Amoah said. “We have nurses, medical assistants, pharmacists and pharmacy interns, nurse practitioners and a physician assistant on our team.”

The business, which is CDC-approved for diabetes prevention, also is a Vaccine for Children (VFC) provider and a Diabetes Self-Management Education center, she said.

The new location’s 3,700-square-fooot space is hiring medical assistants, nurses, pharmacy technicians and drivers.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19 with free giveaways, health screenings, food and beverages. For more information, visit www.sterlingcommunityhealth.com.

A location in Trotwood was in the works, but when efforts to open there ended up delayed, the couple, who live in Warren County’s South Lebanon, pivoted to Montgomery County’s Miami Twp. instead, Asomani-Amoah said.

The business, which offers in-home vaccinations, exists to serve those who are underserved and those who are uninsured, she said.

“We don’t make too much, but it gives me joy to save somebody money versus the (pharmacy) chains,” Asomani-Amoah said. “It’s not about money for us, it’s about the people’s health. Their health is our priority. That’s our motto.”

That same sentiment holds true for the clinic, she said.

“We charge the uninsured a lot less than the urgent cares,” Asomani-Amoah said. “Some people, they cry because they can’t afford it and we see them for free because they can only afford to pay for the prescription itself, and they need help.”