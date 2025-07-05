Ohio grants $2.5M for jails to expand addiction treatment

Yost’s Opioid Remediation Grant Program aims to decrease fatal overdoses among inmates and help jails prioritize addiction and mental health treatment.

“Each time I tour a jail with a sheriff who has received a grant, I am encouraged to hear how this funding is going to make a real difference in the fight against addiction,” Yost said. “Although a jail is no substitute for a rehab center, these grants will aid recovery and support better outcomes for inmates struggling with substance abuse.”

Substance use is responsible for one in three deaths in Ohio jails over these four years, according to a 2025 USA Today report. There were 219 people incarcerated in Ohio jails who died over the last four years, with the second leading cause of death being opioid or other substance use.

About 65% of jail inmates nationwide are dealing with some type of substance abuse problem, according to the same report.

This second round funds 13 jails across the state, including the following:

Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties): $162,021

Darke County Jail: $151,940

Hamilton County Jail: $249,850

Jefferson County Jail: $200,000

Lorain County Jail: $200,000

Mahoning County Jail: $200,000

Miami County Jail: $214,250

Monroe County Correctional Facility: $200,000

Multi-County Correctional Center (Marion and Hardin counties): $152,960

Ottawa County Jail: $76,690

Sandusky County Jail: $172,291

Seneca County Jail: $116,103

Shelby County Jail: $155,940

The first round of grants in March 2025 gave $1.2 million to the following eight counties:

Ashland: $114,788

Erie: $177,516

Medina: $50,000

Richland: $250,000

Summit: $187,200

Trumbull: $250,000

Washington: $144,470

Wyandot: $95,252

“When we think somebody needs to be evaluated, the inmates do want help,” said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. “I wouldn’t say all of them, but a lot of them do. So, I don’t think that’s going to be a hurdle at all.”

The Miami County Jail received $214,250 and is partnering with the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services to provide counselors who will work in-person with inmates needing treatment, which wasn’t possible before the grant.

It’s “very important” for inmates to be treated face-to-face, said Brad Reed, director of Community Resource Development at the Tri-County Board. “Especially early in the treatment path.”

Duchak estimates 75% or more Miami County inmates are dealing with some sort of substance use disorder and/or mental health issue.

“Having the counselors there will alleviate all that work from the corrections officers,” Duchak said. “They should have a lot quicker service to meet their mental health and substance abuse disorder needs.”