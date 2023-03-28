A little wisdom as Teddy, now 9, enters senior stage

Many veterinarians recommend two wellness checkups a year for senior dogs. These checkups give you and your dog’s vet a starting point. This is where Teddy’s physical or mental abilities are currently at so at subsequent visits changes in his physical or mental behaviors can be detected early.

When we bring Teddy for one of these visits we bring a list of possible health issues we’ve seen Teddy struggle with. For example, one year ago, Ed noticed that Teddy would sometimes limp after one of their daily afternoon walks. Upon examination, Teddy’s vet said at his age, joint arthritis was common. She recommended giving him a daily Cosequin tablet. This supplement is thought to promote the production of cartilage in joints, which can help to slow down the process of cartilage breakdown that can occur in older dogs.

Like other large dogs, and Labs in general, Teddy is prone to painful hip problems. It is important we manage his weight. Extra pounds could create or make the problem worse.

If your lovable pooch is a mixed breed like our passed dog, Lucy, regular visits are a must. Since we didn’t have a historical perspective, the multiple mixed breed lived her best life because her vet and parents were carefully watching for changes in her emotional and physical behaviors as she aged. Lucy lived well for 16 years.

We’re hoping with good observant care and a little March luck, Teddy will live well for many years, too.

LONGEST LIVING DOG BREEDS

1. Chihuahua, 14-16 years

2. Shih tzu, 10-18 years

3. Yorkshire terrier, 11-15 years

4. Bichon frise, 14-15 years

5. Shiba Inu, 13-16 years

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America. She lives in Greene County with her family and two furry pets who inspire her. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.