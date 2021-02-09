AAA rescues nearly 500 drivers in 20 hours in Miami Valley

AAA’s Roadside Rescue team since midnight has helped hundreds of stranded drivers in the Miami Valley area.
The auto club reported that as of 8 p.m. it has rescued nearly 500 drivers.
There is an increasing number of calls for dead batteries and vehicle tows as high temperatures hover below freezing and nighttime temperatures drop into the teens.
“AAA reminds drivers that breakdowns occurring during extreme temperatures can be dangerous, especially for the elderly and very young,” Kara Hitchens, spokeswoman stated in a news release.
For those who must go out, Hitchens said that preparation is key for a safe trip.
Vehicle Emergency Kit
Motorists are advised to prepare a winter emergency kit to stow in the trunk of their vehicle. More than 40% of drivers do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicles, AAA said.
The emergency kit should include:
- First-aid kit
- Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
- Snow shovel
- Blankets
- Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Window washer solvent
- Ice scraper with brush
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- Jumper cables
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
Also, drivers should have bottled water and a fully charged mobile phone programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers, including family and emergency services, and a car charger.