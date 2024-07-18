BreakingNews
Dayton Metro Library places levy on November ballot

ABX Air lands place on $873 million military contract

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Wilmington air cargo carrier has been named to a significant military transportation contract.

ABX Air Inc. has been added as the 23rd awardee in a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract with an estimated combined value of $873 million, the Department of Defense recently said.

ExploreAmazon remains committed to Wilmington Air Park hub, study says

This contract provides air charter transportation services for one-time domestic passenger, cargo, and combined movements at both military and commercial airfields.

Participant contractors will be expected to provide all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, and other items and services necessary, the DOD noted.

Service will happen within the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico, or Canada.

The base period of performance is from July 15, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2028.

The contract came from the U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

ABX Air is a subsidiary of ATSG, also based at the Wilmington Air Park.

In May, ATSG announced an agreement to operate ten more Boeing 767 freighters for Amazon.com Services LLC in the Amazon Air network by the end of this year.

In Other News
1
Democrats move ahead with plan to virtually nominate Biden as Ohio...
2
Fairborn mural a tribute to aviation, done by kids in juvenile court...
3
Traffic enforcement detail to take place in Montgomery County today
4
Dayton Metro Library places levy on November ballot
5
Want to fly? Air Force museum introduction takes flight in August

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top