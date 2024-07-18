ABX Air lands place on $873 million military contract

This contract provides air charter transportation services for one-time domestic passenger, cargo, and combined movements at both military and commercial airfields.

Participant contractors will be expected to provide all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, and other items and services necessary, the DOD noted.

Service will happen within the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico, or Canada.

The base period of performance is from July 15, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2028.

The contract came from the U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

ABX Air is a subsidiary of ATSG, also based at the Wilmington Air Park.

In May, ATSG announced an agreement to operate ten more Boeing 767 freighters for Amazon.com Services LLC in the Amazon Air network by the end of this year.