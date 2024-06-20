A/C problems during scorching heat caused 2 downtown Dayton businesses to close Wednesday

The businesses were on track to reopen Thursday morning after repairs were made.

Barrel House, a tap house located at 417 E. Third St., closed early on Wednesday after the compressor on its AC unit died.

Credit: Photo from The Barrel House Facebook page Credit: Photo from The Barrel House Facebook page

The compressor should be fixed today, and Barrel House will be open for carryout business until the A/C unit is fully up and running again, Stathes said.

He said hopefully everything should be back to normal in time for open-mic night this evening.

Grist, located at 46 W. Fifth St., closed on Wednesday night because its A/C units were not working.

Technicians made repairs at the restaurant on Thursday morning and Grist should be open for regular lunch and dinner service, said Casey Van Voorhis, who owns the business with her husband.

The technicians said the A/C units iced over and they think it’s because they were overworked due to the extreme heat, but it’s hard to tell for sure, she said.

“I had to turn them off last night to thaw them so I could recharge them with refrigerant,” she said. “My landlord is replacing the other unit as soon the part arrives.”

Stathes said replacing the compressor is going to be very expensive. He said this unexpected cost is a major setback, since his business was still recovering from the economic harm caused by COVID.

He said Barrel House needs all the support it can get right now from its customers and the community.

“We’ve got a highly curated selection of unique craft beer, wine, infused bevvies, and NA drinks on our shelves — and everything is available individually, so you can mix and match a six pack to try out all kinds (of) different things,” he said.

Sara Levin, co-owner of Barrel House, said she was worried the business might have to close for multiple days, which would have been very financially harmful.

“The fact that we’re going to be able to reopen today is a huge, huge help, compared to what we were expecting,” she said. “At the same time, the replacement itself will be a huge chunk of change.”