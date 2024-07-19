Active-duty military members, veterans can stream Olympics for free

The Paris Olympics begin July 26, continuing until Aug. 11.

The offering covers all live competition across all 39 sports and all 329 medal events, top stories and moments, as well as live streams of select practice and warm-up sessions and extensive video content, the service said.

”We value our relationship with Comcast NBCUniversal and are thrilled to once again be able to team with them to bring the Olympic games to service members and their families, wherever they are called to serve,” Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the service’s senior enlisted advisor, said in a release.

“It’s our privilege to provide unprecedented access to this historic event to U.S. military service members and veterans, where the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” said Mona Dexter, vice president of military and veteran affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal.

Service members can access coverage from computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com (desktop) and the NBC sports app (U.S. only) and choosing the exchange as their service provider.

A guide for accessing the livestream can be found here.