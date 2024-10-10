AES Ohio cuts ribbon on new substation serving Honda EV battery plant

The project involved a 138 kilovolt (kV) extension southwest of the village of Jeffersonville in Jefferson Township. It was built on nearly 20 acres, with a 138kV extension requiring two single-circuit parallel lines of nearly a half-mile each, spanning from the substation to a 138kV delivery point, as company documents filed with the state describe the required infrastructure.

“The proposed project is a part of upgrades to the electric system in this area needed to ensure continued reliable operations for new and existing customers while providing capacity to large load growth taking place in this developing area near Jeffersonville, Ohio,” AES Ohio representatives said in documents filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

The substation will serve Honda and other area businesses.

In all, the work involved what is now the electric utility’s largest substation in its service territory. AES Ohio planned to invest $100 million in the project, a spokeswoman told the Dayton Daily News last year.

In all, AES Ohio (formerly Dayton Power & Light) expects to serve an estimated additional 140MVA (megavolt amperes) of new load.

The lines and infrastructure were to involve new line poles of up to 195 feet in height, stretching from Milledgeville north through Fayette County, across part of lower Madison County to the southeastern corner of Clark County, according to a map on the utility’s web site showing a planned route for transmission equipment.

The Honda-LGES joint venture EV battery plant is expected to be complete by the end of 2024, starting mass production of lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025. The plant aims to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh, Honda has said.

All batteries produced by the new joint venture will be supplied to Honda plants in North America to power battery-electric vehicles sold in North America.