AES Ohio proposing second phase in smart grid improvements that will increase customer bills

The plan, which will raise a customer’s bill who is using 1,000 kilowatts hours a month by $2.99, will have to be approved by the PUCO following several hearings.

The average customer typically use between 750 to 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.

“We have a commitment to our customers and community to ensure the reliability and resiliency of our grid by making needed modernization investments. With the successful deployment of smart meters and mid-line reclosers in Smart Grid Phase 1, customers are benefitting from fewer outages and decreased restoration times,” said Ken Zagzebski, president and CEO, AES Utilities. “The Smart Grid 2 plan is a critical step to an integrated grid and creating meaningful capability improvements that add value to our customers.”

According to the company, there are three principal improvement components of AES Ohio’s second phase:

• Advanced grid Intelligence operations

• Advanced grid intelligence

• Telecommunications and cybersecurity

The company said a cost benefit analysis was performed that shows that the benefits of the proposal outweigh the cost increase to customers and “supports the investment needed for continuing grid modernization to deliver customer value.”

The company said in a release AES Ohio will continue to have the lowest rates among the Ohio investor-owned utilities in the state.

In late 2021, AES Ohio started installing “smart meters” in area homes as part of its $267 million phase one improvements. The company said the new digital technology would allow two-way communication between the utility and its 1.25 million customers.

That first phase cost customers who use 1,000 kilowatts of electricity a month an estimated 94-cent increase in monthly bills, according to the estimate AES Ohio offered PUCO.