AES Ohio sponsorship will help light up Dayton Arcade

Some 100 companies, along with the University of Dayton, are home at the Hub Powered by PNC at the Arcade.

Baltimore, Md.-based Cross Street Partners has been leading redevelopment of the nine-building, 500,000-square-foot Arcade, with a focus on business, arts, innovation, restaurants and retail, co-working and living spaces.

With capital of about $100 million and purchased property in place, the first phase of construction focused on the south part of the Arcade.

“We are grateful to AES Ohio for the generous lighting sponsorship for the Dayton Arcade,” said Dave Williams, director of development for Cross Street Partners. “Lighting is one of the most important elements in any development project, and we are excited that the sponsorship from AES Ohio will allow for some dramatic enhancements here at the Arcade.”

The Arcade’s 90-foot diameter glass rotunda serves as interior connector for all nine buildings in the complex encompassing almost a full city block. AES Ohio noted.