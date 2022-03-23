AES Ohio sponsorship will help light up Dayton Arcade

AES Ohio will help cover the cost of lighting up the redeveloped and refurbished downtown Dayton Arcade, the electric utility said Wednesday.
The company announced what it called a “premier lighting sponsorship” with the Dayton Arcade, saying: “The historic Arcade has never seen a lighting concept of this scale highlighting the beautiful interior and exterior architectural features as well as setting the stage for events that will be attracting visitors from all over the globe.”
The announcement did not say what the value of the sponsorship is.
“AES Ohio is honored to be a part of the newest chapter of the Dayton Arcade’s rich history by sponsoring the interior and exterior lighting of this innovation hub,” said Brandi Davis-Handy, chief public relations officer for AES Ohio. “This new lighting feature will attract both residents and visitors and truly shine light on the innovators and entrepreneurs who are driving change right in the heart of downtown Dayton.”
Some 100 companies, along with the University of Dayton, are home at the Hub Powered by PNC at the Arcade.
Baltimore, Md.-based Cross Street Partners has been leading redevelopment of the nine-building, 500,000-square-foot Arcade, with a focus on business, arts, innovation, restaurants and retail, co-working and living spaces.
With capital of about $100 million and purchased property in place, the first phase of construction focused on the south part of the Arcade.
“We are grateful to AES Ohio for the generous lighting sponsorship for the Dayton Arcade,” said Dave Williams, director of development for Cross Street Partners. “Lighting is one of the most important elements in any development project, and we are excited that the sponsorship from AES Ohio will allow for some dramatic enhancements here at the Arcade.”
The Arcade’s 90-foot diameter glass rotunda serves as interior connector for all nine buildings in the complex encompassing almost a full city block. AES Ohio noted.
