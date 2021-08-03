AES Ohio to work with Google to advance grid modernization

The company said it announced the work in April “because it’s not possible to explore this further without the close collaboration of organizations who know the intricacies of the grid — from grid operators to power system engineers to infrastructure experts, to the countries, cities, and towns who depend on it.”

“We believe the future of energy is clean, reliable, affordable and accessible to all,” said Kristina Lund, AES president for US utilities. “By combining X’s technical expertise with our industry experience and insights, we’re accelerating that future.”

The goal is better clarity. In its blog, an X writer said the grid operators have to make decisions about power distribution “without full visibility into all the new and intermittent power sources coming onto the grid, like wind turbines or solar panels. And they don’t have visibility into how energy is flowing in real time.”

“There is no global map or end-to-end aggregated view that gives every operator a consistent, full view of what’s happening on the grid from power plants down to the solar panels on your roof,” X wrote.

AES’ partnership with Google is not new. This latest announcement complements the 10-year alliance that AES formed with Google in 2019 to use Google cloud technology to advance energy distribution and AES’ agreement to supply 24/7 carbon-free energy to Google data centers in Virginia.

Formerly Dayton Power & Light, AES Ohio serves more than 527,000 customer accounts, representing 1.25 million people in West Central Ohio.

X is a research and development business Google formed in 2010. It is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company.

X is described in some media accounts as “secretive.” An AES spokeswoman Tuesday said X representatives will not be offering interviews on the project.