AF to host Virtual Industry Exchange for WPAFB

The underutilized parcels of non-excess real property consist of two land tracts on the installation:

Parcel 1 Gerlaugh Farm Tract - 23.07 acres, 22.3 developable. This parcel is located outside the base perimeter fence.

Parcel 2 Area B Hilltop Tract - 23.92 acres. This parcel is inside the secure base boundary perimeter fence. However, that fence may be relocated, allowing Parcel 2 to be outside the base perimeter fence.

Other key factors to be considered are: (1) Recent development in the area includes freestanding retail improvements and a neighborhood hospital; (2) Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Institute of Technology are west of and directly adjacent to Parcel 2; (3) Wright State University is less than 3 miles from Parcel 2.

The Air Force has released a draft Request for Lease Proposal on https://beta.sam.gov/. The draft RFLP closes Jan. 29.

The industry exchange will bring developers together virtually to learn more about Air Force needs and share ideas. To register, search “WPAFB Virtual EUL Industry Exchange” on BigMarker.

For questions regarding industry exchange or registration, send an email to WPAFB.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.