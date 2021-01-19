AF to host Virtual Industry Exchange for WPAFB

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center and 88th Air Base Wing will host the first Virtual Industry Exchange on Jan. 21 to explore possible mixed-use commercial development at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The Air Force is seeking private and public interest for development of more than 46 acres on Wright-Patterson. The virtual exchange forum provides industry the opportunity to collaborate with the Air Force to advance installation development through the service’s Enhanced Use Lease program.
The program is a non-Federal Acquisition Regulation real estate transaction executed in accordance with U.S. codes. It is a lease agreement between the Air Force and public entities or private developers to create mutually beneficial commercial projects on non-excess, underutilized Air Force real estate.
In exchange for leasing property, the Air Force receives cash or a combination of cash and in-kind consideration, at or above fair market value. Enhanced Use Lease projects cover a broad range of industries including hotels, business parks, solar arrays, sports complexes, energy and commercial mixed-use developments.
The Air Force is specifically interested in determining the viability of leasing all, or a portion of, the available parcels for the purpose of financing, permitting, developing, constructing, installing, owning, maintaining and operating commercial buildings.
The underutilized parcels of non-excess real property consist of two land tracts on the installation:
Parcel 1 Gerlaugh Farm Tract - 23.07 acres, 22.3 developable. This parcel is located outside the base perimeter fence.
Parcel 2 Area B Hilltop Tract - 23.92 acres. This parcel is inside the secure base boundary perimeter fence. However, that fence may be relocated, allowing Parcel 2 to be outside the base perimeter fence.
Other key factors to be considered are: (1) Recent development in the area includes freestanding retail improvements and a neighborhood hospital; (2) Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Institute of Technology are west of and directly adjacent to Parcel 2; (3) Wright State University is less than 3 miles from Parcel 2.
The Air Force has released a draft Request for Lease Proposal on https://beta.sam.gov/. The draft RFLP closes Jan. 29.
The industry exchange will bring developers together virtually to learn more about Air Force needs and share ideas. To register, search “WPAFB Virtual EUL Industry Exchange” on BigMarker.
For questions regarding industry exchange or registration, send an email to WPAFB.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.