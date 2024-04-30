Affordable housing company picks up Beavercreek apartments

All of the communities were purchased from Buckeye Management and are found in Central and Western Ohio.

Acquisition terms were not given in an announcement. But Greene County property records show a sale of the property, land and builsing, for $1,987,238 last August.

“We are pleased to grow our presence in Ohio and welcome residents from all four communities into the National Church Residences family,” Senior Project Leader of Acquisitions Kelly Parnell said in a statement. “Our well-established regional team members are experts in affordable senior housing operations and will bring resources that benefit our new seniors so they can remain living independently in their current homes.”

Purchased were a total of 206 units in four communities, National Church said.

• Stone Manor has 50 units and is located at 30 Woodcroft Trail, Beavercreek.

• Homestead Village has 60 units at 1254 S. Shannon St., Van Wert.

• Somerset Lane has 46 units at 214 N. Market St., Somerset.

• Salem House has 50 units at 8080 Ohio 48, Maineville.

Other National Church communities include Huffman Place and Hoover Place, as well as Grand Place, in Dayton.

“We were happy to sell these properties to National Church Residences, as they are the industry leader in affordable senior housing,” said Bill Moorhead, president of Buckeye Management. “The transition was fantastic, and we are confident that our residents will be in great hands.”

All four communities offer community rooms, an outdoor patio, a pet park, on-site laundry, off-street parking, elevators and 24/7 maintenance. There are studios and one-bedroom apartments at each location, the company said.