Fire in pile of tires creates large plume of smoke in Dayton

A fire in a pile of tires led to a large plume of smoke in Old North Dayton Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 3:19 p.m. in the 1400 block of Leonhard Road in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The tires were near to two neighboring garages.
Crews from both the Riverside and Dayton fire departments were on scene.
A plume of smoke from the fire was visible for miles.
Credit: Josh Sweigart
Credit: Josh Sweigart
In Other News
1
Dayton to put new police station by Wright brothers factory, West...
2
RI International cited losses exceeding $2.3M in non-renewal notice to...
3
Huber Heights City Manager Dzik arrested for OVI; mayor calls special...
4
Rum Runners Cafe in Kettering opens with carryout orders
5
Ohio tax credit OK’d for Shearer’s snack foods project at old GM site...
About the Author