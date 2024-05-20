Huber Heights City Manager Dzik arrested for OVI; mayor calls special meeting

Dzik, who took the Huber Heights city manager job in September, did not respond to requests for comment from the Dayton Daily News on Monday. But Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore did release a statement.

“I have called a meeting of council at 4:30 p.m. today (Monday) to discuss the incident regarding city manager Dzik,” Gore said. “I’m obviously very disappointed personally and professionally in the decisions made by Mr. Dzik that led to this situation, however, my main concern is the continuing business of the city of Huber Heights and the 44,000 people who call Huber Heights home.”

According to a report from the Mount Vernon Police Department, an officer spotted Dzik’s gray Jeep swerve inside the lane and go on the yellow center line briefly. When the officer activated the overhead emergency light for a traffic stop, Dzik did not immediately stop, so the officer “chirped” the siren multiple times before the Jeep turned and came to a stop.

Dzik told the officer he had a couple beers, and the officer noted Dzik reportedly had glassy eyes and slow speech, according to the report.

A second officer arrived to assist with the traffic stop, and Dzik agreed to field sobriety tests.

“When Dzik stepped out of the vehicle, I could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his person,” the second officer reported, according to the police report.

While Dzik was in the position for a test to walk and turn, “he continued to sway back and forth and not maintaining the position. As Dzik was performing the test he did not touch heel to toe and he did not take a series of small steps. Dzik did not finish the test and did not take a total of nine heel-to-toe steps and stated that he was done.”

He also had trouble following instructions and maintaining balance during a one-leg stand test, police said.

Inside Dzik’s vehicle, an officer found an open can of “twisted tea” that was cold to the touch and a loaded magazine containing 18 9mm bullets in the center console, as well as an unloaded handgun in the trunk that was not accessible from the inside of the vehicle.

The firearm and ammunition were transported properly in the vehicle; however, police confiscated them for safekeeping and said Dzik could pick them up during normal business hours when sober, the report stated.

Dzik has spent years in Knox County, first as a Kenyon College student, then an employee of Knox County and the city of Mount Vernon. He served as director of Knox County 9-1-1, and most recently as Safety Service Director (the equivalent of city manager) for the city of Mount Vernon until 2023.

Mount Vernon Municipal Court records show Dzik received seven tickets for traffic violations, mostly for speeding, between 2002 and 2013.