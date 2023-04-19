Wright Patt’s AFIT joins Space Command-focused cadre of universities

“The best way to do that is to give them real-world problems,” he added.

There will be no change to AFIT curricula, but more of a understanding of the “hard” technology problems Space Command faces, he said.

Launched in 2022, the academic enterprise consists of institutions of higher learning across the country working with the command.

Members today include Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (founded in Cincinnati but located today in Florida), Georgia Tech, Purdue and others.

To join the enterprise, institutions must be a two-year, four-year, or post-graduate degree institution with programs aligned to study and work in space.

U.S. Space Command and U.S. Space Force are distinct. The Space Force is a branch of the military, under the Department of the Air Force, as the Marine Corps is part of the Department of the Navy.

Space Command is one of 11 military combatant commands, organizing, training and equiping space professionals.

AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management offers several certificates and degrees in space-related fields, including graduate certificates in space systems and vehicle design, and master’s and doctoral degree programs in astronautical engineering and more, the school said.

”(AFIT) graduates have mastered the next-generation STEM skills that will enable them to be key leaders critical to the success of future (U.S. Space Command) endeavors,” Col. Nate Terry, senior military professor and director of the Center for Space Research and Assurance, said in a statement.