Owner of Riverside plaza vacated by Kroger tentatively plans apartments, business

48 minutes ago
Retail businesses and hundreds of apartments are outlined in initial documents filed by the owner of a Riverside shopping center seeking to redevelop the site vacated by Kroger.

The business and housing mix is part of a land-use change Spinning Hills Plaza property owner Diego Gracia wants for about nine acres at the southeast intersection of Burkhardt and Spinning roads, Riverside records show.

The land is about a mile north of Carroll High School and a mile south of the edge of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base nearest the museum.

The housing and retail are “tentative development plans” for the site where Kroger closed last year, Gracia said on a Facebook page dedicated to the property.

“This is only a concept and has not been finalized,” the social media post states. “The far right of the property is where the plaza currently stands. All the current tenants will be given the opportunity to relocate into the new plaza.”

Riverside documents filed by Gracia state “a maximum of 396 residential units” are included in a rezoning request for the property.

They would consist “of all attached one-story apartment dwellings in building configurations ranging from three dwellings to a maximum of eight dwellings per building,” according to city records.

The land is now zoned B-1 neighborhood business district, Riverside Community Development Director Nia Holt said. Gracia is seeking to rezone it to a planned unit development, allowing the housing and retail mix.

The documents are a preliminary step in that process and being reviewed by a committee, Holt said. That panel will provide comments, and the project will go before the city’s planning commission after the committee’s comments are addressed, she added.

The issue would then go before Riverside City Council. Council would vote on the rezoning and — if approved — Gracia would submit a final plan requiring planning commission approval, Holt said.

