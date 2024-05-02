CareFlight takes 1 to hospital after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Piqua

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Piqua early Thursday morning is continuing to receive medical treatment after CareFlight transported them to the hospital, police said.
Information on the pedestrian’s condition was not available. No other injuries were reported, said Piqua police Deputy Chief Dave Thomas.
The crash was reported near Covington and McKinley avenues.
Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the crash. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
