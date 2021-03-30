AFMC employee debarred from workplace for threat of ‘violent behavior’ against government

Since the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob invaded the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. military has sought to identify and root out ideological and political extremism in its ranks. Dozens of current and former military members were charged with taking part in that riot.

Last month, Air Force leaders distributed videos and instructions to local commanders to help them conduct one-day “stand-downs” to focus on extremism. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III on Feb. 3 ordered the stand-down to happen within about 60 days.

The Air Force Times reported Monday that the AFMC case was revealed in a series of slides developed by the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Office created to guide Air Force units in how to confront extremism.

“Civilian employee SUBJECT made statements declaring he was a member of ‘Proud Boys.’ SUBJECT additionally threatened to overthrow government and stated he would be part of civil war following 6 Jan 21 events at the Capitol Building. ... AFMC issued a debarment order against civilian employee SUBJECT,” the times reported, quoting the slide presentation.

AFMC has nearly 90,000 military and civilian employees nationally and is one of nine major Air Force commands. It focuses on equipping Airmen and oversees Air Force research, development and acquisition of planes and weapons systems.