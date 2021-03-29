X

JUST IN: WPAFB set to temporarily host Army helicopters

U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 4th Infantry Division’s 4th Combat Aviation Brigade used Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, as a stopover May 20, 2020. The helicopters are in transit from their home post of Fort Carson, Colo., to Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)
36 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will support nearly 40 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters on their way to an exercise in Louisiana.

From today to Thursday, the 88th Operations Support Squadron and 88 Logistics Readiness Squadron at Wright-Patterson will provide transient support for the U.S. Army as helicopters from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y., travel to a Joint-Readiness Training Center exercise at Fort Polk, La., the base said Monday.

Over those three days, about 36 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters will be arriving and departing Wright-Patterson.

If you see the helicopters in and around Wright-Patterson AFB, that’s why.

