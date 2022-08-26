AFRL partners with NASA to test materials in space

The project was conceived by AFRL, Georgia Tech and NASA researchers.

Also this week, AFRL released results from another orbital experiment.

Combined Shape Caption The Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader, or ASETS-II, Oscillating Heat Pipe experiment, developed at the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate, to solve spacecraft thermal challenges. (AFRL photo) Combined Shape Caption The Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader, or ASETS-II, Oscillating Heat Pipe experiment, developed at the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate, to solve spacecraft thermal challenges. (AFRL photo)

This AFRL experiment tested the most recent version of the Oscillating Heat Pipes, or OHPs, and the results of the more than 6,600 hours of on-orbit testing are being made available to the public.

“We now have a treasure trove of data,” said Jon Allison, thermal thrust lead for the Spacecraft Component Technology Branch of the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate. “Our results include 2.2 million data points that will increase confidence in the use of OHPs, and facilitate the continuing advancement of the technology.”

OHPs are part of a spacecraft thermal control system.

“Quality spacecraft thermal control is important to ensure the functionality, reliability, and cost-achievability of space systems,” Allison said.