After a 14-year run, Mimi’s Cafe appears to have closed at The Greene

The Beavercreek restaurant is no longer listed on the Mimi’s home page as one of the restaurant chain’s locations. Callers to the Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery phone number are greeted with a Verizon recording alerting them that the phone customer is “temporarily unavailable.” There is no activity at the restaurant this morning, Friday Feb. 26, and a hand-written “closed” sign is taped to the Mimi’s entrance.

This news outlet has reached out to Mimi’s Cafe’s Texas-based corporate ownership and to the local management of The Greene and will update this story with any new information.