After a 14-year run, Mimi’s Cafe appears to have closed at The Greene

Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery — better known by its former name, Mimi’s Cafe — appears to have shut its doors after 14 years serving diners from a prime location in an outlot in front of The Greene Town Center.
The Beavercreek restaurant is no longer listed on the Mimi’s home page as one of the restaurant chain’s locations. Callers to the Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery phone number are greeted with a Verizon recording alerting them that the phone customer is “temporarily unavailable.” There is no activity at the restaurant this morning, Friday Feb. 26, and a hand-written “closed” sign is taped to the Mimi’s entrance.
This news outlet has reached out to Mimi’s Cafe’s Texas-based corporate ownership and to the local management of The Greene and will update this story with any new information.
Mimi’s Cafe has been a long-time tenant of the retail, office and residential center in Beavercreek. It opened in January 2007.
If its closure is confirmed to be permanent, it would be the second closure in about six weeks of a prominently located eatery at The Greene. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at the center’s front entrance closed its doors for good in mid-January 2021.
The casual restaurant chain is owned by Le Duff America Inc., which purchased it from Bob Evans restaurants in 2013. In 2019, Le Duff rebranded the Mimi’s Cafe locations as Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery, and revamped its menu.
The restaurant got off to a neighborly start. In mid-January 2007 — when it appeared to passersby as if the restaurant had opened because there was server training and other activity in the dining room — Mimi’s greeted hopeful customers at the door with the disappointing news that they were sorry, Mimi’s was not open to the public yet, but here’s a container of four free muffins to ease the disappointment. “And please come back and see us,” an employee said.