Agency opens new training center in Dayton to offer weatherization program for low-income residents

The Southwest Ohio Training Center, outside the MVCAP offices on Stout Street, will make it easier for locals to get specialized training so they can inspect homes and determine what weatherization services are needed, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership CEO Lisa Stempler said.

“Weatherization has been in place for many, many years and it’s probably the best-kept secret,” she said. “We will have our technicians come into homes and do a complete energy audit and discern the effectiveness of all of the energy in someone’s home and then based upon that energy audit, they may be eligible for a new furnace, a new water heater, insulation. Everything that we can do to make a home more energy efficient and safer.”