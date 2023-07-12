Air Force B-52 bomber makes rare landing in Tokyo due to maintenance issue

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — A B-52 Stratofortress bomber diverted to the home of U.S. Forces Japan in western Tokyo on Wednesday morning due to an in-flight maintenance issue.

The aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., arrived at Yokota at 10:22 a.m., according to an 11:06 a.m. post on the base’s website.

“It landed safely and without incident,” the post states.

The B-52 was in the Indo-Pacific supporting a training exercise, a Pacific Air Forces spokesman, Maj. Christopher Merian, told Stars and Stripes by email that afternoon. PACAF records show the last time a B-52 landed at Yokota was in 1989 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival, he added.

The Yokota incident occurred a week after B-52s arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of the Air Force’s ongoing bomber task force missions intended to project U.S. air power in the region. Those planes are assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., PACAF said in a news release Tuesday.

Four B-52s and 210 airmen deployed to Guam for a bomber task force mission in April. The Air Force didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions about how many bombers or airmen are involved in the latest mission.

“The Bomber Task Force is designed to enhance the high-end readiness of the bomber force while also advancing our interoperability with Allies and partners,” Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, the bomb squadron’s commander, said in the release. “Each mission flown further demonstrates our ability to provide agile combat ready forces and long-range strike capabilities to combatant commanders across the globe.”

The B-52s on Guam will train while integrating alongside allies and partners throughout the region, the release said.

“From those maintaining or flying these bombers to those behind the scenes enabling the mission, our ability to credibly assure Allies and deter adversaries requires every Airman out here,” Patterson said.

