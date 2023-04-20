Air Force, intelligence leaders to start arriving at Wright-Patterson Thursday

Wright-Patterson is home to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) and the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC), each serving both the Air Force and the Space Force. Both of those missions are on the agenda for Friday’s meeting, Turner’s office has said.

The goal of this trip is to ensure that those charged with making intelligence decisions are fully immersed in what goes on at Wright Patterson and these centers, Turner’s office said.

“It is historic,” Himes told the Dayton Daily News this week. “I’ve been on this committee for 10 years, and I don’t recall the committee ever doing anything like this.”

While the retreat will be closed, it’s expected that participants will discuss the war in Ukraine, the recent high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon and other matters of global and national import.