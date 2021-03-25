Air Force investment fund awards $710 million in contracts

The Air Force investment fund, called AFVentures, has awarded more than $700 million in contracts in two years.
In all, the “open topic” contract award program used to attract SBIR (small business innovation research) and STTR (small business technology transfer) proposals resulted in 2,300 contract awards, totaling $710 million in investment in small businesses with commercial technologies the Air Force believes will boost warfighter capabilities.
The information came from Air Force Ventures’ annual report, released from Air Force Research Lab Wednesday. AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The University of Dayton received one of those contract awards, while the University of Dayton Research Institute received four, according to the report. Wright State University and the former Wright State Research Institute also received two. Sinclair Community College received two, the report said.
In all, nearly $26.7 million went to Ohio partners, with 116 awards, leaving the state ranked seventh nationally in the value of awards. California topped the list, with 582 awards valued at $222.3 million.
Maj. Jason Rathje, director of AFVentures, said the report details the program’s return on investment for the Air and Space Forces.
AFVentures’ portfolio companies have received $2.22 billion in private sector investment after receiving contract awards, the report says. That translates to a 3:1 private capital return on investment for the Air and Space Forces.
”In the pursuit of commercially-derived technological development, we intend to grow the industrial base, increase the transition of commercial technology to the DoD (Department of Defense, increase commercialization derived from our investments and partner with private capital to enhance defense,” Rathje said in the AFRL release.