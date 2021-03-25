Air Force investment fund awards $710 million in contracts

In all, the “open topic” contract award program used to attract SBIR (small business innovation research) and STTR (small business technology transfer) proposals resulted in 2,300 contract awards, totaling $710 million in investment in small businesses with commercial technologies the Air Force believes will boost warfighter capabilities.

The information came from Air Force Ventures’ annual report, released from Air Force Research Lab Wednesday. AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.