Air Force Life Cycle Management Center plans March 22 hiring event

Registration is not required, but it will expedite the process, the service said.

The service recently had a similar hiring event at Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

With locations in nine cities, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is one of six centers reporting to Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The center is responsible for life cycle management of all Air Force weapon systems from their inception to retirement.

Like AFMC, AFLCMC is based at Wright-Patterson, home to some 35,000 military and civilian employees.

Starting salaries for entry-level positions are $50,000 to $90,000 a year, AFLCMC says. Mid-level positions can bring $90,000 to $135,000 a year. Senior-level employees and technical specialists can earn up to $185,000.

AFMC itself manages more than a third of the Air Force budget, managing and dispersing funds across multiple installations, supporting research and development and other tasks. The command includes more than 87,000 uniformed and civilian Airmen at bases around the world.