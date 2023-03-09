NEW DETAILS: Biden releases $842B defense spending blueprint

“Today, I am proud to join President Biden in submitting the fiscal year 2024 Budget,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement Thursday. “The fiscal year 2024 president’s budget request, totaling $842 billion, is $26 billion more than the current FY 2023 enacted level and nearly $100 billion higher than FY 2022.

“This is a strategy-informed budget, based on priorities outlined in the 2022 National Defense Strategy,” Austin added. “The budget prioritizes resources for critical investments enabling the department to continue implementation of the National Defense Strategy, including building the right mix of capabilities to defending against current and future threats.”

The initial blueprint also proposes $20 million through the Department of Education to ensure military-connected children with disabilities and other children with disabilities are able to maintain services. when they change school districts.

The budget proposal from the president is only a first step in the lengthy federal budget process and is not binding on Congress.

With Republicans holding the majority in the House of Representatives this year, the fiscal 2024 budget-shaping process will probably be more contentious. Congress typically shapes defense spending to its own liking, no matter who controls the House.

In March 2022, Biden proposed $813.3 billion for fiscal 2023 national security spending, an increase of $31 billion or 4% from fiscal 2022.

In December 2022, Biden signed the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act into law, setting aside $816.7 billion for defense.

That budget featured a 4.6% pay raise for military and civilian members of the Department of Defense and included $45 billion more than Biden originally requested last year.