Air Force Marathon prices set to increase July 5

Prices for the Air Force Marathon and associated races are set to rise July 5.
Prices for the full- and half-marathons will increase by $10, while the 10K and 5K races will increase by $5, a reminder from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base says.
The Tailwind Trot is $22 and will increase to $25. Prices for the full marathon and half marathon Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge series will increase to $210 and $200. And the Marathon Relay will increase to $230.
Active duty, reservists, guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off the full marathon, half marathon, relay and Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, or $5 off the 10K or 5K for all in-person events.
If participants wish to join in from afar, a virtual race is available. Runners may choose between the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, or Tailwind Trot and will need to run their selected distance between Sept. 1 to 30.
The marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17. The Health & Fitness Expo, at Wright State University’s Nutter Center is scheduled for Sept. 15 and 16.
For more information about races, visit www.usafmarathon.com
