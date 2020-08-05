Air Force publishes resources to support courageous conversations

“Our chief of staff, Gen. (David) Goldfein, shared how two things happened with the brutal killing of George Floyd,” said Brig. Gen. Troy Dunn, Air Force director of military force policy and director of the Department of the Air Force’s Diversity & Inclusion Task Force. “One, something broke on the streets of America, and America responded as Americans do, which is to gather together and protest a wrong. Two, something broke loose in the Department of the Air Force. This is the opportunity for us to make long-term, meaningful, and lasting change. We start by having courageous conversations.”

To equip leaders in leading those necessary conversations, the Department of the Air Force developed a resource list on race-specific issues, unconscious bias, diversity and inclusion, among others. The list provides impactful information to facilitate listening sessions and build a foundation about diversity in organizations and American society, since both diversity and inclusion are important to mission success.