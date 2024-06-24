Air Force Research Laboratory is set to welcome a new commander

Bartolomei, a one-star general, will assume command from Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, who has led AFRL since June 2023.

Cain, in turn, will assume command of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, California, on July 30, AFRL said Monday.

Credit: TIM WOODRUM PH 850,376,5472 Credit: TIM WOODRUM PH 850,376,5472

Bartolomei received his commission from Marquette University’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program in 1997.

With a background in mechanical engineering, systems engineering, acquisitions and national resource strategy, Bartolomei comes to AFRL after serving as the program executive officer for weapons and director of the Armament Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, AFRL said.

As AFRL commander, Bartolomei will lead a workforce of more than 12,500 Air Force airmen, Space Force guardians, Department of Defense civilians and contractors, while managing an annual budget of $9.5 billion.

AFRL is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Bartolomei is no stranger to Wright-Patterson. His first two assignments as an officer were at Wright-Patt, first (from late 1997 until May 2000) as product team lead/engineer at the F-22 System Program Office, and then, from May 2000 to June 2001, as executive officer at the Engineering Directorate of what was then the Aeronautical Systems Center at Wright-Patt.

And in 2001, he earned a master of science degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patt.

“Bartolomei will be responsible for formulating a comprehensive technology portfolio that anticipates future warfighter needs while promoting risk-taking and problem-solving,” AFRL said. “He will accelerate the delivery of cross-domain solutions through partnerships with industry, academia and international allies and execute an additional $3 billion in externally funded research and development.”