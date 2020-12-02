Air Force Test Center, Air Force Research Laboratory collaborate during summit

Smeeks wasn’t alone in the undertaking. From AFRL, John P. Feie, Senior Plans and Programs engineer, in the Capabilities Integration Division, facilitated the distribution of the invitation and event details to the AFRL subject matter experts to provide coverage for all 12 of the Topics of Collaboration.

During the summit, Topics of Collaboration were established and were continued during breakout sessions held during the week-long event. The ten original Topics of Collaboration were: Common Flight Safety System, Prototype Testing and Experimentation, Infrastructure, Agile Software Development, Cybersecurity, Test Techniques for Emerging Technologies, SLATE and JSE Integration, Facilitate Earlier AFRL-AFTC Collaboration, Space Test, and S&T Portfolio for T&E Needs.

As a direct result of the successful collaboration of the summit, Digital Engineering & Long Range Strategic Planning and Business Subjects, were added.

Smeeks and Feie will continue to build upon lessons learned for next year’s event.

“There are a few items that I would like to work on to make sure every effort counts. We need a Commander’s Intent to prioritize the work the teams are pushing forward. I know that there is a desire for an Exchange Program between Centers. Also, on my to-do list is investigating the possibility of combining Topics of Collaboration. I don’t want to diminish identified tasks however, I would like to combine a couple of them to strengthen the overall benefit and impact,” said Smeeks.

From the AFRL perspective, Feie said, “While supporting the AFRL- AFTC Summit, I learned a great deal about the immense value in collaboration across the two Centers. The first step to foster collaboration is to bring about awareness. I think one of the biggest achievements of the Summit was providing a venue to share successes and lessons learned. One major take-away that I gathered from the Senior Leader’s remarks during the event is that communicating early and often is a critical part of the process in delivering technologies and capabilities to ensure that the Warfighter is always a step ahead of our adversaries.”

Even though COVID caused delays to all teams, they are finding ways to go forward with tasks in 2021, Smeeks added.

Maj. Gen. Chris Azzano, commander, Air Force Test Center, was pleased with the overall success of the Summit. In a congratulatory email, he said, “I want to thank the dedicated team — some of our best — who labored behind the scenes to make the second annual AFRL-AFTC Summit a tremendous success. You are paving the way for rapid capability development with a framework desperately needed at this time — accelerate change.”

Next year’s mid-year Summit, held in March is already being planned for virtual participation. A possible briefing showcase will include WARTECH, Joint All Domain Command and Control, Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Office, AFWERX, Directed Energy Combined Task Force, Advanced Battle Management System Update, Distributed Test Operations and Crowd Source Data Collection.