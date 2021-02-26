Air Force transitions to OCP uniform

The Air Force is transitioning to the new Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform beginning April 1.
Air Force leaders began a gradual phased uniform change in October 2018.
Airmen will no longer be allowed to wear the Airman Battle Uniform after March 31.
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, said the Air Force switched to OCPs for a few reasons.
“First, it was to eliminate the need for an in-garrison and deployed uniform,” he said. “The second thing was feedback from Airmen for a better battlefield-tested uniform. I think this is a good thing and ensures our view as a joint warfighting force. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and I am excited as we move forward.”
James Tagg Jr., Army & Air Force Exchange Service Military Clothing Sales manager, reminded personnel that COVID-19 may impact uniform sales.
“Our uniform stock relies on (the Defense Logistics Agency’s) ability to fulfill orders,” Tagg said. “Due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, manufacturing of all uniforms has slowed. In some cases, the uniform may not be available.”
To ensure proper wear of the OCP uniform, check out Air Force Instruction 36-2903. For more information, visit www.afpc.af.mil/Career-Management/Dress-and-Appearance/.