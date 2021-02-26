Air Force transitions to OCP uniform

James Tagg Jr., Army & Air Force Exchange Service Military Clothing Sales manager, reminded personnel that COVID-19 may impact uniform sales.

“Our uniform stock relies on (the Defense Logistics Agency’s) ability to fulfill orders,” Tagg said. “Due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, manufacturing of all uniforms has slowed. In some cases, the uniform may not be available.”

To ensure proper wear of the OCP uniform, check out Air Force Instruction 36-2903. For more information, visit www.afpc.af.mil/Career-Management/Dress-and-Appearance/.