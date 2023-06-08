Air quality alert issued for 4th day due to Canadian wildfires

U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said the smoke will probably be hanging around.

“Conditions are likely to remain unhealthy, at least until the wind direction changes or the fires get put out,” Ramsey said. “Since the fires are raging — they’re really large — they’re probably going to continue for weeks. But it’s really just going be all about the wind shift.”

The smoke has led Major League Baseball to postpone some games, caused thousands of flights to be delayed and closed parks, including the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The most important precaution is to limit outdoor activity, especially outdoor exercise, and to spend more time indoors, Vanderhoff said.

