BreakingNews
911 caller in Dayton school shooting hoax claimed to be a student
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Aircraft fleeing Hurricane Ian expected to fly to Wright-Patt

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing/Public Affair

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing/Public Affair

Local News
By
1 hour ago

U.S. Air Force aircraft in the path of Hurricane Ian this week have a destination: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Dayton-area residents may see more aircraft than usual over the next couple of days as Air Force aircraft begin evacuating to seek shelter from Ian, which was declared a hurricane Monday.

Aircraft from Air Force bases located near the impacted areas of the storm will begin arriving at Wright-Patterson as early as 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the base said Tuesday.

The arrival and departure times are subject to change, depending on the future direction and movement of the weather.

Wright-Patterson can be a popular haven for aircraft affected by storms. In August 2020, up to 72 aircraft had been expected at the base as a haven from Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura at the time.

“We already have a safe haven plan in place for these events so we are ready to go once we get notified,” Dave Egner, 88th Operations Support Squadron’s director of operations, said in a base release in 2020. “The key players immediately get together to go over the plans and processes.”

The base has played this role many times over the years. Some 15 F-22 jets from Tydall Air Force Base outside Panama City sought shelter at Wright-Patterson in 2018. Eight F-15 Eagles from the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, landed at Wright-Patterson in September 2017. Some 14 F-15 Eagles from the 125th Fighter Wing found a haven at the base in 2008.

In Other News
1
Xenia schools to host Curriculum Fair for parents tonight
2
Happy Birthday, Mike Schmidt! What to know about the Dayton native and...
3
John ‘Warren’ Back, Dayton hockey legend, remembered for hall of fame...
4
Riverside seeks more money for Phase 1 of $30M Woodman Road work as...
5
Dayton may give money to Dayton Arcade kitchen incubator

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top