Team Wright-Patt shelters F-22s from major storm systems

Egner said the team looks at the requirements of the aircraft and matches it against what capabilities Wright-Patt AFB has to assist those aircraft and not knowing how the storms will develop while planning, the number or aircraft to shelter continuously fluctuates requiring the team to also be flexible.

The first step is to look at the availability of ramp space to ensure they are able to accommodate the incoming aircraft, along with the capability to take care of the pilots and maintainers during their stay.

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilots brief in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base operations building Aug.26 prior to taking off for home. (U.S. Air Force photo/R.J. Oriez)

“There are a lot of face-to-face and phone call conversations made to ensure we are ready,” said Egner. “We look at everything from ramp space, hangar space, lodging, transportation and medical care.”

“For the F-22s that were here, along with the eight pilots, there were a couple dozen maintainers that arrived ahead of time to help care for the incoming aircraft,” said Egner. “The maintainers worked with our transient alert, refueling and other flight line entities to ensure they were taken care of.”

Egner said accepting aircraft as a safe haven at Wright-Patt AFB is truly a team effort.

“Crews that have come to Wright-Patt AFB have said we are the best,” said Egner. “We have a have a plan in place and we are able to execute it so they are well taken care of, and we are able to show them what Team Wright-Patt is made of.”