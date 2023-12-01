Aircraft MRO operation in Dayton will close, laying off 54 workers

The letter is dated Tuesday.

The human resources department at Steven’s local operation referred questions to a corporate office Friday afternoon. A message seeking comment was left there.

Employees will be paid wages and benefits through Jan. 31, the company said in its WARN notice.

Stevens Aerospace also has operations in Greenville, S.C.; Nashville and Atlanta.

In September, the company announced that it intended to expand its MRO services to Fulton County Executive Airport at Brown Field in Atlanta. A similar announcement was made at Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport in Nashville in the spring of 2022.