ALDI releases design plans for new Miami Twp. store

ALDI is showing off what its new store will look like near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp.
The grocer provided Dayton Daily News with two digital renderings of the new store at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road, which Springfield Division Vice President Sarah Brown said is scheduled to open “sometime this summer.”
That 26,658-square-foot space will replace the existing West Carrollton location at 203 Springboro Pike.
“We’ve proudly served the Dayton community for over 25 years, and we are excited to provide residents an improved shopping experience at the new Dayton store,” Brown told this news outlet. “We’ll reach back to share more specifics, including the store opening timing, soon.”
The new ALDI replaces a Barnes & Noble bookstore that closed last month after 25 years.
ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores across 38 states, including locations in Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering, Huber Heights, Englewood, West Carrollton and Middletown.
The grocer is on track to become third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022 with plans to open approximately 150 new stores nationwide this year, Brown said. In addition to opening stores, ALDI will expand its Curbside Grocery Pickup offering from 1,200 to 1,500 stores by the end of the year.
About the Author