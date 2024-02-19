Aldi set to open on Miller Lane in Vandalia

Located at 6415 Miller Lane, the store’s regular daily hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 20,664-square-foot building was constructed on a 2-acre plot of land just south of the Miller Lane and Benchwood Road, immediately south of Culver’s restaurant.

The new store is situated less than a mile from a Walmart Supercenter and Sam’s Club wholesaler, both located further north on Miller Lane.

Known for its affordability and no-frills store design, Aldi claims to keep prices low by offering a majority of private brand items, as opposed to national brands typically found at big box stores.

In 1961, the Albrecht Family founded its first discount grocery store in Germany, which gave way to the first Aldi store that opened in 1976 in Iowa. Today, the grocer is based in Batavia, Illinois, and has over 2,400 stores across 39 states with over 25,000 total employees.

Aldi currently has more than 150 locations in Ohio. The company recently opened its Troy location, just west of I-75 and south of Ohio 41.

In 2023, approximately 120 new Aldi stores opened nationwide.