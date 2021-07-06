Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Huber Heights man

An 87-year-old Huber Heights man is the subject of an endangered missing adult alert after he left home Tuesday afternoon but did not return.
Dana Rogers suffers from dementia and does not have his required medication.
Rogers stands 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
He left home at 2 p.m. in a white 2006 Honda Odyssey minivan with Ohio plate 521 XCZ.
Anyone who spots Rogers or his minivan should call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.